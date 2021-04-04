Yulia Mendel, spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russia does not have a monopoly on Russian language proficiency. In an interview with the Dom TV channel, she stressed that there is also the Ukrainian Russian language.

A representative of the presidential office explained that the Russian language is part of the country’s cultural diversity. She cited as an example English, which is spoken on all continents, and Britain is not its monopoly owner. “And it is high time for us to demonopolize the Russian language ourselves. And loudly declare that there is a Ukrainian Russian language in Ukraine, ”Mendel emphasized.

In early March, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the Russian language largely belongs to Ukraine, and suggested organizing the broadcasting of Russian-language Ukrainian TV channels around the world. Later Avakov suggested using the Russian language for “counter-propaganda” against Russia.

On July 16, 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, developed by the government of the fifth president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, entered into force in Ukraine. According to the document, the Ukrainian language has become mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and the service sector.