Zelensky's office announced a special conference with the participation of authorities on February 25

Press Secretary of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Sergei Nikiforov on air on the Rada TV channel toldthat “something special” is planned for February 25th. He clarified that we are talking about a conference in which the top government of the country will take part.

“We are preparing something special for February 25th. This will be a conference, an honest conversation about our future path, the path to 2024,” Nikiforov said.

According to him, Zelensky together with the first lady, all senior government speakers, military-political leaders, the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Ministry of issues of strategic industries, the Ministry of Infrastructure and representatives of the President's Office.

He noted that the conference will be devoted to issues of further development of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the introduction of the latest technologies, security guarantees and business support.

Previously, deputy of the Ukrainian parliament Alexey Goncharenko (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists) said that the Rada may pass a bill to tighten mobilization in Ukraine on March 6.