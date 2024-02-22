Zelensky's press secretary promised “something special” for February 25

Press Secretary of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Sergei Nikiforov said on the Rada TV channel that the Ukrainian authorities had prepared “something special” for February 25. According to him, a conference will be held in Kyiv to discuss the life and future of Ukraine. In addition, an online meeting of the G7 countries is expected.

Foreign leaders from friendly countries will arrive in Kyiv

Nikiforov said that on February 24, many foreign leaders from friendly countries and partners will come to Kyiv, and the visits will have “practical results.” An online meeting of the G7 countries is also expected.

“For February 25, the next day, we are preparing something special. This will be a conference, an honest conversation about our future path, the path to 2024 and beyond,” Nikiforov said.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

According to him, the conference will be attended by top government speakers, military-political leadership, the prime minister, the head of the Verkhovna Rada, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Ministry of Stratprom. In addition, the meeting will be attended by the first lady, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Zelensky’s office and the President of Ukraine himself.

At the meeting they will discuss the “everyday life of Ukraine,” the country’s integration into the EU and NATO, the army, business support and other aspects of the country’s life. It is also planned to hold a press conference by Zelensky and other senior officials.

On February 24, the EU will officially approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors previously agreed on a new package of restrictive measures against Russia; about 200 legal entities and individuals will be added to the sanctions list. It will come into force on February 24, when it will go through a written procedure and be officially approved.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

Companies associated with the supply of key technologies and electronic components to enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex (DIC) may be subject to sanctions. Sanctions will also be imposed against a number of Russian officials.

It was reported that the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union is aimed at preventing Moscow from circumventing established restrictions with the help of third countries.