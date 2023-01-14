Deputy Head of Zelensky Tymoshenko’s Office: Critical Infrastructure Objects Damaged in Kyiv

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zeleny, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced damage to critical infrastructure facilities. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the city administration.

According to him, the city was hit by a rocket attack. In this regard, an air alert has been declared in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. No casualties have been reported.

“All necessary services are already working on site. The data is being specified, expect official information,” Tymoshenko said.

Previously, explosions were heard in the Dneprovsky district of Kyiv. The mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, urged local residents to stay in shelters.