Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Tymoshenko announced a missile attack on Kharkov

A missile attack was carried out on Kharkov, units of the civil service for emergency situations left for the place. About it informs RBC with reference to the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Kirill Tymoshenko.

Mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that the settlement was under fire. He urged citizens to stay in shelters.

An air alert was announced in the Kharkov region. Sirens also sounded in the Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

On December 27, explosions occurred in the Odessa region of Ukraine. It was reported that the air defense system operating on unmanned aerial vehicles became the cause. On the same day, an air alert was announced throughout the country.