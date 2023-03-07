Zelensky’s adviser Podolyak announced a consensus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue the defense of Artemivsk

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, announced a consensus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to continue the defense of the city of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). This is reported RIA News with reference to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Among the military, there is a consensus on the need to continue defending the city and attrition of enemy forces, while building … new lines of defense in case the situation changes,” Podolyak said.

Earlier it became known that Kyiv will continue the defense of Artemovsk. This decision was made during a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Commander of the Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrsky about whether to continue the defense of Artemivsk.