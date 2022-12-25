Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office admitted that the United States will “throw” Ukraine after 2023

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, allowed the United States to stop supporting Ukraine. About this politician said on the air “Feygin Live” (Mark Feigin is included in the list of media-foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation).

During the interview, Arestovich said that the United States would never refuse to support Ukraine. “Maybe they will, of course, but after 2023. It seems to me that we will cope in 2023, ”the politician later admits.

Arestovich added that in the event of the termination of support from the United States, Ukraine will continue to fight on its own. “Firstly, we have European support, and we also have non-European support. Thirdly, we are the largest country, at the very least, we have a military-industrial complex,” he says. An adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office noted that Ukraine could turn to China for help, which, in his words, “promises that he will never cheat.”

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that peace in Ukraine depends on the United States. Orban noted that Ukrainian soldiers will be able to fight as long as the United States of America provides them with military and financial assistance. “Ukraine can only fight as long as the US supports it with money and weapons. If Americans want peace, there will be peace,” the prime minister said.