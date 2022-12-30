Arestovich announced serious losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Artemovsk and Soledar

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering serious losses in the areas of Artemovsk and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The politician said this on the air of Feigin Live (Mark Feigin was included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the list of foreign media agents).

He clarified that the directions for the “main strike” of the Ukrainian units are “the eastern districts of Bakhmut (the Ukrainian name of Artemovsk is approx. “Tapes.ru”), just south of Soledar and Soledar itself.

Related materials:

In the LNR reported about 500 dying Ukrainians a day

Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing about 500 fighters daily near Artemivsk. “According to our estimates, about 500 people [ВСУ] lays down daily in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Artemovsk. And this is only Artemovsk! And the Svatov, Soledar direction is already catching up with the Artemov direction – the enemy’s losses there are also catastrophic, ”the officer said.

Prior to this, Marochko indicated that the leadership of Ukraine is trying to hide the real losses of Ukrainian servicemen in the zone of active hostilities. According to him, Kyiv sent additional instructions to the troops and civilian structures related to the concealment of this information. In particular, it is forbidden to transport corpses during daylight hours and mark the cargo.

The European Commission estimated the losses of Ukraine at 100,000 fighters

In November, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine’s losses since the start of Russia’s special operation amounted to 100,000 soldiers and officers. After that, the Ukrainian civil and military authorities refused to confirm such data, citing to the fact that the losses of the Ukrainian army are official information and fall under the heading of restriction of disclosure.

Related materials:

Subsequently, the director of political communications of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, told Lente.ru that the head of the EC allegedly made a mistake in her statement, uniting the dead and wounded soldiers. She also stated that the European Commission would not apologize to Kyiv for the words of von der Leyen, since “the EC is achieving common goals with Ukraine.”

In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 100 thousand people. He specified that Ukraine lost 61,207 people dead and 49,368 wounded. At the same time, at the initial stage of the special operation, the strength of the Ukrainian army was 201-202 thousand servicemen.