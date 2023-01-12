The head of Zelensky’s office Yermak accused Russia of “stealing” the name of the designer Korolyov

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, has accused Russia of “stealing” the name of Soviet designer Sergei Korolyov, who was allegedly a Ukrainian scientist. He stated this in his Telegram-channel.

The politician wrote a post dedicated to the birthday of the Queen – January 12. Yermak recalled that Korolyov is a rocket science genius who made mankind’s dream of space come true. According to Zelensky’s administration official, the Russian side “always sought to steal the names of such people, as well as the whole story.”

In January 2021, SpaceX founder Elon Musk commented on the post of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos on the birthday of the great rocket scientist. He wrote in Russian that Korolyov “was magnificent”. In response, Zelensky said that the scientist was Ukrainian and invited the American businessman to visit Kyiv.