Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is the main organizer of Saturday’s rally with riots outside the office of the head of the Ukrainian state. Such a statement on Sunday, March 21, was made by the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak.

“For five days, there was an active promotion of this action in publics that are related to the political party“ European Solidarity ”,” he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to him, the Saturday action was organized with the aim of political pressure on the authorities.

“Of course, in my opinion, one can name Petro Alekseevich Poroshenko as its key organizer,” Podolyak added.

On Saturday evening, March 20, more than a thousand people gathered outside the office of the President of Ukraine. They were holding posters in support of the convicted ex-head of the Odessa cell of the “Right Sector” organization banned in Russia, Sergei Sternenko, calling for his release.

The protesters, mostly young people, set fires on fire and threw firecrackers and explosives at the office building.

On February 27, Ukrainian radicals threw fireworks at the office of the country’s prosecutor general in Kiev. At the same time it was reported that members of Ukrainian nationalist movements on Saturday held a rally in support of Sternenko.

On February 23, the Primorsky Court of Odessa found Sternenko guilty of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison with confiscation of property. Sternenko disagreed with the verdict. After the announcement of the verdict, his supporters voiced threats against the prosecution. After the meeting, the radicals clashed with the police.

In the summer of 2020, Sternenko was summoned for interrogation to the Security Service of Ukraine, where he was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of knives.

It was about the events of 2018. Then Sternenko was attacked, he fought back, one of the attackers died. According to the investigation, the man’s actions were not only self-defense, since he caught up with one of the people who were attacking him and mortally wounded him.