Zelensky: All countries want Russia to participate in the second peace summit on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to the French newspaper Le Monde on Wednesday, July 31. During the conversation, he discussed the future of Ukraine and allowed for a referendum in the country on the conditions for ending the conflict with Russia, a second “peace summit,” and what kind of dialogue could take place with US presidential candidate Donald Trump if he wins.

Zelensky spoke about Russia’s presence at the second “peace summit”

Speaking on the topic of ending the conflict, Zelensky pointed out the need for the presence of Russian representatives at the second “peace summit.”

If everyone wants to see them at the negotiating table, then we cannot be against it. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also allowed for a referendum to be held in the country on the conditions for ending the conflict with Russia, since, he believes, “the issue of territorial integrity” of the country cannot be decided only by the head of state and the people must also express their position on it.

At the same time, he called this option “not the best.” According to him, the transfer of part of Ukrainian territories under Russian control would be a “victory” for Moscow.

Zelensky also admitted the refusal to return the 1991 Ukrainian borders by military means.

This does not mean that at this very moment [переговоров с Россией] we will return our 1991 borders, but I believe that a just peace for Ukraine lies in restoring our territorial integrity, but this does not mean that we should do this only with the help of weapons Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In the meantime, he noted, Russian troops continue to advance on the front. Zelensky explained that Kyiv cannot staff new brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out the rotation.

Zelensky sees challenge in US presidential election

In the interview, Zelensky thanked Western allies for the assistance Kiev has already received, but stressed that these funds are not enough to staff new brigades and carry out troop rotation.

In light of this, he admitted that he sees a challenge for Ukraine in the upcoming US presidential elections, since “there are risks that cannot be predicted.”

According to the Ukrainian leader, Kiev does not know how to build a dialogue with US presidential candidate Donald Trump if he wins the election. At the same time, he noted that the former American leader was previously “quite reasonable.”

If it is Donald Trump, my team has spoken to his team, and I have spoken to him. Again, we don’t know what our dialogue will consist of today. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Peskov called Ukraine’s statements about readiness for negotiations scholastic

On July 31, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, once again reminded that Moscow continues to remain open to the negotiation process with Kiev.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the statement by the head of Zelensky’s office, Mykhailo Podolyak, about his readiness to resume dialogue based on international law is scholastic in nature; Moscow has not received any explanations on this matter.