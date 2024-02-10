Zelensky's new army chief: “This is how we will win the war”

The new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrskymade his first public statement since President yesterday Zelensky appointed him in place of Valery Zaluzhny leading the army. “The life and health of military personnel have always been and are the main value of the Ukrainian army,” Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

“New tasks are the order of the day,” he continues Syrsky“first of all, it is a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all bodies, associations, links and units of the military administration, taking into account the needs of the front with the latest weapons from the international partners“. “The fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units was and remains the main task of military logistics,” he added.

“The life and health of servicemen have always been and are the main value of the Ukrainian army,” he assured Syrsky“therefore, maintaining a balance between carrying out combat tasks and restoring the unit with the intensification of training remains more relevant than ever. Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of warfare – he concluded – will allow us to achieve success on this path”.

The Kremlin, however, doubts that the reshuffle at the top of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will change the course of what he calls a “special military operation”. “We do not believe that these factors can change the course of the special military operation – the Kremlin spokesperson assured journalists, Dmitri Peskov – it will continue until the objectives are achieved.”

The EU it does not enter into the merit of the choice. “The replacement of the commander-in-chief is an internal decision of Ukraine – said the spokesperson of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali – and it is the president's prerogative. The EU's support for Ukraine is unwavering: we are committed to supporting Ukraine as long as necessary and providing everything needed, regardless of who will lead the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”