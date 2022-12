For this Christmas, “we will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. There is only one difference. We will not wait for a miracle. We create it ourselves”. This is the message of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in wishing a Merry Christmas to Western Rite Orthodox Christians, noting that this year all holidays have “a bitter aftertaste” for Ukrainians due to the war.



00:53