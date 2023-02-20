“We will win, Ukraine, Europe and the whole free world, winning is our destiny.” Volodymyr Zelensky says it in a video message screened during the gala dinner at the Gallia hotel in Milan to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Irpin stadium. The evening is organized by United Onlus, which with former Ukrainian Golden Ball Andriy Shevchenko has set up United for Ukraine to collect aid to support Kiev’s resistance to the Russian invasion, also with the collaboration of the world of sport. Among the personalities present, the ministers of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, and of Sport, Andrea Abodi. “Last year – says the Ukrainian president, introduced by a brief speech by Shevcenko – was one of the most difficult in the history of independent Ukraine and one of the most difficult in European history but our destiny is to win. And Italy will win with us and with all those who support our people and our struggle”. “Thanks to all of you for your help, I thank the entire Italian community: Giorgio Armani, Ac Milan and other Serie A clubs, for their continued support of Ukraine in our fight for freedom and we will always remember your contribution to Our victory. Let freedom prevail,” concludes Zelensky.



