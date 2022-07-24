On day 149 of Russia’s War on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of “barbarism” after missiles hit the southern port of Odessa, threatening an agreement signed just the day before by Vladimir Putin to unblock exports of grain from Black Sea ports and alleviating the global food shortage caused by the war.

«The Russian missile attack in Odessa on the port – said the Ukrainian president in his evening video -, a cynical, calculated attack, proved to be a serious blow also for the political positions of Russia itself. If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it is needed, some agreements for a ceasefire without withdrawal from our territory, today’s Russian missiles have destroyed the very possibility of such claims ”. Then he added: “And we see the absolute unanimity of the world’s reaction to this Russian attack. The occupants can no longer deceive anyone ».

0.15 – Two Americans killed

Two US citizens recently died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a US State Department spokesman said Saturday, without disclosing further details. The US administration was in contact with the families of the deceased and provided “all possible consular assistance,” the State Department spokesman.