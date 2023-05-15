The visit came as part of a busy week of visits to several key European allies to seek military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counterattack on Russian forces.

The visit is Zelensky’s first to Berlin since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022.

The following are the highlights of Zelensky’s statements during a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

Now is the time when we decide to end the war already this year, we can make the defeat of the aggressor irreversible already this year.

Kiev is ready to discuss external peace initiatives, but these proposals must be based on Ukraine’s position and peace plan.

The war is taking place on the territory of our country and therefore any peace plan will be based on Ukraine’s proposals.

For his part, Schulz stressed Germany’s pledge to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary, and declined to answer a question about the previous tension in bilateral relations and another question about Kiev’s hopes to join NATO.

“Ukraine is ready for peace. But it demands, with the right and with our support, that this does not mean freezing the war and obtaining a form of peace dictated by Russia,” Schultz said.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, faced criticism at the start of the war for what some described as a reluctance to provide support, but has become one of the largest providers of financial and military support to Ukraine.

On Saturday, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the start of the war.

Zelensky’s visit comes as Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that two of its military commanders had been killed in eastern Ukraine, as Kiev forces resumed efforts to breach Russian defenses in the city of Bakhmut, the focus of months of bloody clashes.