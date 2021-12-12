Political consultant Vladimir Granovsky on the air of the “NASH” TV channel explainedthat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is afraid of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he is not confident in himself, and also because he does not know how Ukrainians will react to this.

“For some reason, Zelenskiy is afraid to do what Biden is not afraid to do. Why isn’t Biden afraid to meet Putin? Because he is the president of the United States. Why is Zelenskiy afraid to meet with Putin? Because he is not sure of himself, he is not sure how the Ukrainian society will react to this. What difference does it make how we react to this? Zelensky is the president of the country, the people gave him all the rights on behalf of citizens to negotiate with the enemy. Biden did not meet with his friend, but with a country that they consider evil, included in the list of US threats, ”the political scientist said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of holding a referendum on Donbass or Crimea. Zelensky stressed that in this case it is not about the status, but about the cessation of hostilities.