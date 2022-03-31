With modern means of communication, war is never far away. Everything we see, hear and know creates obligations, writes our editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky addressed the House of Representatives on Thursday† He thanked the Netherlands for its support for Ukraine: the weapons, the sanctions and the help to his compatriots here in the Netherlands. At the same time, he called for more action against Russia. In his speech, Zelensky referred to the bombing of Rotterdam at the start of the Second World War, how a similar fate now befalls his Ukraine. But also how the Netherlands 450 years ago heroically managed to turn the Spaniards in Brielle.

We know drawings from our history books of the capture of Den Briel and photos and film images of the bombing of Rotterdam that surfaced later. How different it is today. The Gulf War in the early 1990s was a turning point. Via CNN’s live images, we were able to watch Iraq invade Kuwait. Now decades later, nothing needs to escape our notice. Almost every citizen – also in Ukraine – always has a camera in his pocket with his smartphone and his own broadcasting channel via social media. See also Residents of Donetsk reacted to information about the explosion

Peace organization Pax used these sources, satellite images and geolocations for an investigation into how many healthcare organizations in Ukraine have been affected by Russian bombing. In the first month of the war, this lot affected 64 hospitals, pharmacies, maternity hospitals, shelters and other care institutions. We know the images of the hospital in Mariupol, where sick children turned out not to be safe. It was one attack of many.



Quote

Almost every citizen – also in Ukraine – always has a camera in their pocket with their smartphone and their own broadcast channel via social media

It is a tried and tested method that Russia also used in Syria to break people’s morale. Zelensky counters this with his speeches. He often speaks to his people and he speaks to us.

Modern technology ensures that we know what is happening in Ukraine, we know that even the sick and weak are not safe. Modern technology also ensures that a world leader in war can address our parliament. That creates obligations; The Netherlands must do everything in its power to stop gun violence. The Chamber was ‘begeisterted’ by this and demanded an overview from the cabinet on the same day of what the Netherlands is doing to comply with the sanctions against Russia. The House should not need Zelensky’s encouragement, but now let the House maintain that tenacity.

What do you think?

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.