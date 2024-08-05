Zelensky announced the arrival of the aircraft, which Kiev had been insisting on obtaining, during his meeting with military pilots at an air base next to two of the aircraft of this type while two others flew in the sky.

“F-16s are in Ukraine. We did it. I am proud of our guys who are good at flying these planes and have already started using them for our country,” Zelenskiy said from a location that authorities asked Reuters not to disclose for security reasons.

The arrival of the aircraft is a milestone for Ukraine after many months of waiting, but it is not yet clear how many aircraft will be available and how much impact they will have on strengthening air defenses and on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy told reporters on the tarmac that Ukraine still does not have enough pilots trained to fly the F-16s or enough of the aircraft themselves.

“The positive thing is that we are expecting additional F-16s… and a lot of guys are training now,” he added.

According to Zelensky, it is important for Kyiv’s allies to find ways to expand training programs and opportunities for Ukrainian pilots and engineering crews.

Zelensky considered the receipt of the aircraft “a new stage in the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Ukraine has previously relied on an aging fleet of Soviet-era warplanes that are outgunned by Russia’s more advanced and numerous fleet.

Russia has used this advantage to carry out regular long-range missile strikes on targets across Ukraine, and has also bombarded Ukrainian front-line positions with thousands of guided bombs, in support of its forces slowly advancing in the east.

It is still unclear what type of missiles the drones are carrying, but military analysts say the longer range of the missiles would allow them to have a greater impact on the battlefield.