The head of the Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea on Tourism, Resorts and Sports Oleksiy Chernyak called it ridiculous the desire of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to write on the beach in Yalta that the peninsula belongs to Ukraine. He told about this on January 1 “RIA News“.

“The whole world, all politicians in Europe and America have not even remembered this topic for a long time. Storyteller, in a word. He is trying to reassure himself that he is still the president of Ukraine, and hopes that someone is listening to him, ”said Chernyak.

According to him, Zelensky can only send someone to Crimea under the guise of a tourist, who will write on the sand that Crimea is Ukrainian and take a photo for a report to write off US money.

As the parliamentarian added, whatever the Ukrainian leader would like to leave on the beach in Crimea, the wave of the Black Sea will immediately erase them.

Zelensky in his New Year’s address urged residents of Donbass and Crimea to “be with Ukraine,” and also set the clock back an hour. He expressed hope for peace and the return to Kiev of the uncontrolled territories.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in March 2014. About 96% of the inhabitants of the peninsula were in favor of joining the Russian Federation.