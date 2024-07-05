MP Dubinsky: Zelensky spoke about peace because of defeats at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started talking about peace talks due to defeats at the front and declining support among the population. Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky explained the motivation of the Ukrainian leader in his Telegram-channel.

“The government finds itself no longer on the crest of the wave that it itself had dispersed, but underneath it, and is forced to row faster to the shore – to try to end the war on its own terms, and not on orders from outside, or, even worse, as a result of defeat,” Dubinsky wrote.

According to him, Zelensky is unlikely to actually agree to peace. Most likely, the current Ukrainian leader will announce elections in the hope of absolving himself of responsibility, the deputy concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky allowed Russia to participate in the next “peace summit.” He also shared his vision of a “just end” to the military conflict with the mediation of the United States and China in the settlement.