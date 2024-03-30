War Russia Ukraine

Open has unmasked fake news operated by servers from Russia, published in online American newspapers, which turned out to be completely false.



The fake is from an alleged Mexican journalist, a certain Marcio Forti, who reports a telephone conversation, intercepted by the intelligence services, between two drug traffickers of an international cartel, specialized in drug trafficking in Latin America. In the conversation, the criminals allegedly discussed a plan to deliver 300 kilos of cocaine to Zelensky's Ukrainian entourage on the eve of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Javier Milei.

The execution of such an operation, in such an open way and on such a crucial day for the country, raised various doubts among Argentine journalists and was completely unfounded, demonstrating that technology, used for its own propaganda , is capable of manipulating information. In this case the authors would be Russian, according to Open, but the same means are also used in the West, for example to attribute things never said to Putin.

It is necessary to be careful, because these operations are done very well and constitute the “fake news war” to discredit the enemy before public opinion.

What is certain, however, is that during his visit to Argentina, Zelensky had time to speak not only with Milei, but also with a series of other Latin American representatives, in order to receive aid in money or weapons for the war against Russia.

It is also true that Zelensky and many other European observers did not notice a long, very interesting article that appeared in the Wall Street Journal of March 27, 2024, with the title: “Navalny was about to be freed”, which conclusively confirms the prediction of the exchange with other prisoners, which would have been a propaganda move by Putin, on the eve of the presidential vote. A very important backstory.

But, evidently, something didn't work. So, either the Russian political opponent died of natural causes, as stated by Putin and the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service Kyrylo Budanov, or someone killed him to prevent Putin's propaganda success.

Navalny's release was part of a negotiation to repatriate some Americans detained in Russia and a Russian detained in Germany. The Wall Street Journal writes that “Washington wanted Putin to repatriate two Americans believed to be illegally imprisoned in Russia: former Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, after a year of captivity. Putin wanted Berlin to free Vadim Krasikov, a Russian hitman who was serving a life sentence in Germany for murder.” Olaf Sholz was an active part of the discussion of this negotiation with Joe Biden for about 90 minutes at the White House, who did not have the opportunity to make a formal proposal to Moscow.

The WSJ article continues: “news of the talks reached the Kremlin through a private intermediary, according to people familiar with the facts. On February 16, a week after the meeting in the Oval Office, Navalny suddenly died.” “Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya had informally approached German officials, but the government was divided. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock opposed any deal involving Krasikov.”

Surprisingly, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, he had accepted the request of Christo Grozev, Navalny's friend and associate (with whom Clinton spoke the day before her death) to put pressure on Krasikov to be returned to the Russians. Meanwhile, “Putin had made it clear that he was open to an exchange that included Gershkovich.”

Therefore, in the end, the negotiation failed due to the death of the main subject of the negotiation. Putin won the elections by a landslide, the USA has practically almost turned off the taps to Ukraine, the EU is in a state of confusion, with Macron making everyone angry, acting like Napoleon. Zelensky is increasingly alone, he has to settle for a few crumbs, and therefore asks for alms from half the world, China is preparing, in silence, for every eventuality, in Gaza the Palestinians are dying like flies, Christians are being persecuted, the Houthis attack Western ships in the Red Sea, Iran is waiting for the right moment, space is a land of conquest and the conditions for a truce, diplomacy and negotiations appear very distant.



