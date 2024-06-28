Senator Tsekov: Zelensky changed his position on the conflict with the Russian Federation under pressure from society

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed his position on the conflict with Russia. This stated Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

According to him, the head of state refused to prolong the conflict under public pressure. In addition, as the senator noted, significant losses of Ukrainian troops played a role.

“They are forced to carry out a de facto forced mobilization, they even raised the draft age. This has stirred up Ukrainian society, which wants the conflict to end as soon as possible. All this puts pressure on Zelensky,” he explained, adding that despite this, the Ukrainian leader is still trying to drag other countries into the conflict.

According to Tsekov, Zelensky should agree to negotiations with Russia, since now he is only prolonging “his own agony and the agony of Ukraine.”