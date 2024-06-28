Senator Tsekov: Zelensky changed his position on the conflict with the Russian Federation under pressure from society
#Zelenskys #change #position #conflict #Russia #explained #pressure
Senator Tsekov: Zelensky changed his position on the conflict with the Russian Federation under pressure from society
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed his position on the conflict with Russia. This stated Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov in a conversation with NEWS.ru.
According to him, the head of state refused to prolong the conflict under public pressure. In addition, as the senator noted, significant losses of Ukrainian troops played a role.
“They are forced to carry out a de facto forced mobilization, they even raised the draft age. This has stirred up Ukrainian society, which wants the conflict to end as soon as possible. All this puts pressure on Zelensky,” he explained, adding that despite this, the Ukrainian leader is still trying to drag other countries into the conflict.
According to Tsekov, Zelensky should agree to negotiations with Russia, since now he is only prolonging “his own agony and the agony of Ukraine.”
#Zelenskys #change #position #conflict #Russia #explained #pressure
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Sviridenko: 40% of the country's economy is in the shadowAbout 40 percent of Ukraine’s economy...
How are the candidates doing in the polls?Biden is probably the one with the most at stake. According to polls,...
The Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, announced that the department...
EU leaders back sanctions against Russia for 'destabilization abroad'European Union (EU) leaders wanted to create a new sanctions regime against...
Kennedy Jr. promised to end the conflict after Zelensky's words about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed ForcesUS presidential candidate...
Presidential debates are a crucial opportunity for candidates to influence public opinion and gain support, with Trump having to adapt...
Leave a Reply