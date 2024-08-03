Filippo: Zelensky is changing his approach to Russia due to Ukrainian anger and military failures
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to change his approach to dialogue with Russia in the area of negotiations and territorial concessions, since citizens of the republic are seriously dissatisfied with the failures of the Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces) in the combat zone. He stated this on his social media page X (former Twitter) head of the French party “Patriots” Florian Philippot.
In addition, the politician noted, the Ukrainian leader realized that Western allies will soon begin to significantly reduce the volume of weapons supplies.
