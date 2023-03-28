Rogov said that Zelensky’s visit to the Zaporozhye region is an impostor

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, called the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region “impostorism”. This is reported RIA News.

“Zelensky, visiting the frontline regions, continues his tour of self-promotion on the death of Ukrainians for the sake of Western interests. His arrival in the city of Zaporozhye, temporarily occupied by Ukrainian troops, is an impostor,” Rogov said.

According to the head of the movement, none of the local residents of Zelensky “called and waited”, they hate him there. This explains the escort of the Ukrainian president by a large number of armed soldiers, since Zelensky is afraid of the inhabitants of the Zaporozhye region, as he understands that he is perceived there as an enemy, Rogov noted.

On Monday, March 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic (APU) in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. On March 22, he visited the positions of the Ukrainian army in the Artyomovsk direction.