In Crimea, Zelensky’s nationalized apartment in Livadia will be put up for sale

Head of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Konstantinov in his Telegram-channel announced the imminent sale of about 100 previously nationalized properties of Ukrainian oligarchs, including the apartment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“The sale of about 100 objects of nationalized property is planned in the near future. These are residential premises, including the Zelensky couple’s apartment, sanatorium and resort facilities, retail and commercial premises,” he said.

The politician clarified that in this way the republic’s budget should be replenished by more than 800 million rubles.

Konstantinov added that on the peninsula they continue to identify property that belongs to Ukrainian oligarchs in order to subsequently transfer them to decent owners.

Previously, he estimated the cost of the nationalized apartment of Vladimir Zelensky’s family in the village of Livadia on the southern coast of the peninsula at 200-300 thousand dollars. Konstantinov suggested that this property “does not have the slightest significance for him.”