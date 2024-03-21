Ukrainian war, the situation on the field: “The situation is complicated”. The admission of Zelensky's right-hand man

The war in Ukraine has reached a critical stage, Kiev he's in trouble and he needs men, weapons and ammunition and Moscow instead has just confirmed itself in power for another six years Putin with a plebiscite, almost 90% of votes (unrivaled), but also with a record turnout which underlines support for the Russian president's line. Oleksiy Danilov62 years old, advisor to the President of Ukraine Zelensky and head of the National Defense Council of Kiev, speaks in an interview with Corriere della Sera. In which he defines “false” the vote that crowned Vladimir Putin: “It is easy to win elections in a concentration camp. Let's remember together what it happened in the times of Hitler and Mussolini. Europe must now be on its guard, especially against extremists of the right and left in love with the Moscow regime“.

“Putin – continues Oleksiy Danilov to Il Corriere – really he is becoming the next Hitler and it can find emulators, it must be understood, in the dictatorship it is easy to manipulate public opinions“. And he admits the difficulties in the field: “The situation at the front is always complicated, whether attacking or defending, and it is normal for soldiers to constantly ask for weapons and ammunition. We we will resist at best, but without a doubt we need help“. Although he denies that Kiev is headed for defeat: “Absolutely not. Ukraine will win. Russia doesn't have the strength to conquer us, she can't do it.” Then he sends a message: “I have many friends in Italy who would be happy to send their soldiers to us“.