From: Stephanie Munk

Irritations between Ukraine and Germany: Selenskyj’s visit to Berlin was not kept secret by the German side. Now Kyiv has security concerns.

Kiev/Berlin – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to Berlin on May 13th. This became known yesterday, a good week before his visit. And this despite the fact that the Ukrainian head of state’s trips are actually carried out under the strictest security regulations and are usually kept secret up to the last minute.

This also worked on Selenskyj’s previous trips abroad: For example, on Wednesday (May 3), when Selenskyj surprisingly turned up in Finland. The media and the public only knew about it after he had landed. It was also a surprise that Zelenskyj was in the Netherlands on Thursday (May 4).

Zelenskyj’s trip to Berlin leaked – Kiev apparently highly upset

But why is it already known that Zelenskyj will be in Berlin in a week – including the hotel where he will stay and individual program items?

Selenskyj also asks this question himself, who was apparently taken by surprise by the fact that his visit to Germany is already being talked about. The annoyance in Kiev seems great: They are “very disappointed” that “apparently very sensitive security policy information was published deliberately from German sources,” pro-government Ukrainian sources said t-online.de.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unable to keep his trip to Berlin a secret as planned. © Javad Parsa/Imago

Indiscretion on Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin: is Ukraine canceling the trip again?

Selenskyj should now even consider canceling the trip to Berlin again. The indiscretion on the German side was “irresponsible” and could “call into question a possible visit by the Ukrainian president,” according to government circles in Ukraine. The security concerns about the Ukraine war could now be too great.

Rightly so: Only on Wednesday (May 3) did ex-Ukrainian President Dmitry Medvedev call for the “physical elimination” of Zelenskyy and his clique. The head of the Russian lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, also called for the government in Kiev to be “destroyed”. The reason was an alleged assassination attempt by Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin, which according to experts was probably staged.

Selenskyj’s visit to Berlin is already known – information leak from the Berlin police?

The information leak seems to have originated with the Berlin police, which are currently busy with the security measures for Zelenskyj’s visit at full speed. This was first reported on Wednesday Berliner Zeitung (BZ).

The BZ With reference to “security circles”, he had a considerable number of details about the visit: Zelenskyj would land on May 13 with a special machine at the military part of BER Airport, the report said. Then he will probably check in at the Hotel Ritz-Carlton on Potsdamer Platz.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then wanted to receive him with military honors on May 14. A meeting with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is planned around 12 noon, after which the Ukrainian President will fly by helicopter to Aachen, where he is to be honored with the Charlemagne Prize. A police officer is quoted as saying: “As the police in the capital, we have a lot of experience with such state visits, but routine must not arise. We are preparing with great effort and concentration.”

Chancellery has not confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin

The Berlin police later confirmed the travel plans to other media when asked. The Chancellery and the Ukrainian Embassy have not yet confirmed Zelensky’s visit to Berlin. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said only that Scholz’s appointments would be announced on Friday of the previous week.

Zelenskyi had not traveled abroad at all for the first ten months after the Russian invasion. He then flew to Washington just before Christmas to meet US President Joe Biden. On the way back he stopped in Poland and met the head of state Andrzej Duda there. Visits to London, Paris, Brussels and Warsaw followed.

It is not the first time that there has been irritation between the Ukrainian and German governments since the Ukraine war: a year ago there was a diplomatic affront to Federal President Steinmeier, who wanted to travel to Kiev but was apparently not wanted there because of his previous Russia policy. (smu with material from dpa)