An adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy blames the West for the Ukraine war. Ex-President Clinton feels “affected”.

Kiev – For some time now, the Kremlin has been propagating that it was not Russia, but the West or NATO that provoked the Ukraine war. Not the same, but similar tones are suddenly struck by an adviser to the Ukrainian president. Among other things, a “wrong” US nuclear policy led to the conflict, wrote Mykhailo Podolyak Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the United States, along with other Western countries, encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons and other weapons in order to ensure security and stability in the region under safeguards,” Zelenskyy’s adviser added. The Russian aggressor “misinterpreted” this gesture, which eventually led to war.

In fact, when the Cold War ended, Kiev still possessed an arsenal of nuclear weapons from when it was a member of the Soviet Union. However, in 1994 Ukraine agreed to surrender these nuclear weapons. Washington, Moscow and Kiev signed a corresponding declaration in 1994 – in return, Russia guaranteed sovereignty to the neighboring country.

Western complicity in the Ukraine war: Ex-President Clinton is “affected”

At that time, the Russian Federation also resisted an eastward expansion of NATO in order not to reduce its own sphere of influence. Years later, however, the Chechnya war and the Ukraine conflict followed, which intensified in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and finally escalated with the outbreak of war last year.

Then-US President Bill Clinton told Irish TV RTÉ earlier this month that he felt “personally affected” by the Ukraine war because he had convinced Kiev to give up its nuclear weapons. “None of them believe that Russia would have accomplished this feat if Ukraine had still had its weapons,” the Democrat said, adding that Ukraine “was afraid to give them up.” Zelenskyi’s adviser Podolyak then said that it takes “great courage” to “openly acknowledge the mistakes of the past”.

Ukraine war: Ambassador cites 1991 borders

A new bipartisan resolution was introduced by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25), stating that Ukraine “should be restored to its internationally recognized 1991 borders,” as Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said. said. The year marked not only the formal collapse of the Soviet Union, but also the founding of an independent Ukraine – including the now-annexed areas of Crimea, Donbass, and the Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts.

The return of the territories occupied by Russia, compliance with international law, the prosecution of war criminals and Ukraine’s admission to NATO are “the only way to ensure security in Europe today,” wrote Mykhailo Podolyak. To do this, however, the entire West must “take a clear position”. (nak)