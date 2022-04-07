Home page politics

Of: Katharina Haase, Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld, Fabian Müller

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has warned of further attacks by Russian soldiers. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Video recordings show alleged shots by Russian soldiers at a civilian in Bucha* (see first report).

The city council of the embattled port city of Mariupol claims that Russia* is using mobile crematoria in the Ukraine war*.

According to Ukrainian information, around 5,000 civilians managed to escape (see update from April 6, 10:05 p.m). Meanwhile, the Russian army is bombing residential buildings (see update from April 6, 8:53 p.m)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is now calling for tougher EU sanctions against Russia. (see update from April 7, 6:57 a.m.)

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war is continuously updated. More on the escalated Ukraine conflict*.

Update from April 7, 6:57 a.m.: In a new video message, Zelenskyy warns of a major offensive by the Russian military in eastern Ukraine. Moscow continues to build up fighting power in order to realize its ambitions in the Donbass region. The government in Kyiv has already called on people in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions to flee. She expects Russian troops withdrawn from the capital, Kyiv, to be deployed in the east. Zelenskyj emphasized: “We will fight and not withdraw”. The Ukrainian military reported further fighting and attacks from the east of the country.

Alleged killings of civilians – countless missing in heavily contested Hostomel

According to Ukrainian sources, eleven bodies were found in a garage in the Kiev suburb of Hostomel after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The police discovered this on Wednesday, the reported Ukrainska Pravda and referred to a telegram entry by former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. Accordingly, the dead are said to be civilians who were killed by Russian soldiers. The information could not be independently verified. Northwest of the capital, Hostomel and the nearby airfield had been heavily contested since the beginning of the war. Most of the original 16,000 residents fled. According to the local military administration, around 400 residents of Hostomel were missing.

The United States wants to support Ukraine with additional Javelin-type anti-tank weapons. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that $100 million (91.3 million euros) that the US government had approved for further arms deliveries are to be used for this purpose. Talks are also being held with the Ukrainians about the delivery of more Switchblade drones. 100 of them have already been sent. The Switchblades are mini-drones that can circle the ground for a long time to lurk and attack a target. Then they destroy themselves.

Update from April 6, 10:05 p.m.: According to Ukrainian information, almost 5,000 civilians managed to escape from particularly hard-fought areas on Wednesday. More than 1,100 people could have left the port city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea, which was besieged by Russian troops, in private cars in the direction of Zaporizhia, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereschuk said on Wednesday evening. Around 2,500 people fled from other cities to Zaporizhia. In the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, more than 1,200 residents were evacuated.

The Ukrainian government had announced eleven escape corridors nationwide in the morning. The routes are set up anew every day. Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of sabotaging the evacuation of towns and cities.

Russian army bombs houses: “Pack your things and flee!”

Update from April 6, 8:53 p.m.: According to official information, more than ten high-rise buildings were destroyed by artillery fire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk. “Today has shown that you can’t wait any longer: pack your things and flee!” the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hajdaj, urged the remaining residents on Facebook on Wednesday. According to the civil defense of the area, five private houses, a school, a shopping center and several garages also burned down.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereshchuk had previously urged the residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions to leave the region in view of fears of a new Russian offensive. On Wednesday alone, the Ukrainian railway transported several thousand people from the threatened areas to the west of the country. Wereshchuk reported about another almost 4,000 people who had been brought to safety from the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.

Update from April 6, 6:35 p.m.: The US believes that Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas to regroup and reinforce in Belarus and Russia. This was announced by an employee of the US Department of Defense.

Regarding the Bucha atrocities, he said the US had intelligence that the acts were “premeditated,” “planned,” and “very, very deliberate.” It is not easy to find out what motivated the Russian armed forces to commit such acts, but they should have sent a message of “Russian brutality” to the world, the Defense Ministry official said.

Major offensive in Ukraine: Kyiv calls on citizens “now” to leave eastern Ukraine

Update from April 6, 4:25 p.m.: According to several US and Western political officials, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region around Kyiv does not mean that Putin’s forces cannot try again to take the Ukrainian capital. This is reported by the US TV station CNN. Another invasion of the region is still possible.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, said on Monday: “To protect the areas Russia is seizing to the east, we anticipate that the country could potentially expand its forces and presence even deeper into Ukraine, through which Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.” The US expects Russia to continue conducting air and missile strikes across Ukraine, including against the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Lviv, Sullivan said. “Russia’s ultimate goal is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible.”

Update from April 6, 3:39 p.m.: Kyiv has called on residents of eastern Ukraine to leave the region because of fears of a major Russian offensive. The regional authorities “call on the population to leave these areas and are doing everything possible to ensure that the evacuations are organized,” said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Integration. This has to happen “now”, otherwise people risk dying.

The Ukrainian government is assuming an impending major attack in the south and east of the country. The Ukrainian armed forces are currently preparing for this on one of the most important front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass. “We know that the Russians are getting stronger and are preparing for an attack,” said one officer, referring in particular to the increased flights of Russian helicopters.

Ukraine War: Is Russia Using Mobile Crematoria? Mariupol City Council shocked by allegation

First report: Kyiv – It is an almost unbelievable message about which The Kyiv Independent currently reported. According to the city council of Mariupol, the embattled port city, the Russian military is said to be using mobile crematoria to destroy evidence of its war crimes. According to the city council, Russia’s special brigades would burn the bodies of murdered civilians. Tens of thousands of civilians may have been killed in Mariupol, the city council said. The information is currently not independently verifiable.

Ukraine War: Video footage of civilians being shot in Bucha

After the discovery of numerous dead civilians in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, new information keeps coming to light. the New York Times published video recordings she verified that night, which are said to prove fatal shots by Russian soldiers at a civilian in Bucha. The Ukrainian video comes from the end of February – shortly after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine War: A woman walks past a damaged building in the embattled port city of Mariupol. © picture alliance/dpa/XinHua | victor

According to local media, the military administration of Homostel – a neighboring town of Bucha – said around 400 residents were missing after the Russian occupation. Several residents of Hostomel were also found in Bucha. Moscow denies the allegations and speaks of a staging of the war crimes, but without proof or evidence.

New explosions in Ukraine: war continues – thousands of people rescued

Zelenskyy said in a video message distributed overnight that Ukrainian forces were holding most of the areas that Russia had tried to penetrate. The situation is most difficult in the Donbass and in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country. Russia is also in the process of sending more troops to Ukraine for a new offensive. During the night, Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Lviv (Lemberg) regions in the west and Dnepropetrovsk in the south-east of the country. There was no information about victims or damage for the time being.

According to information from Kyiv, 3,800 people had been rescued from embattled areas on Tuesday, including around 2,200 people from the largely destroyed city of Mariupol and nearby Berdyansk. According to the TASS agency, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that more than 18,600 people had been rescued from “dangerous districts” in Ukraine, the Luhansk region and Donetsk within 24 hours. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense announced further fighting around Mariupol, since Ukraine was ignoring requests to withdraw. (dpa/AFP/kh/aka) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.