In Ukraine, the power struggle between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his commander-in-chief Valery Zalushny (2nd from left) continues. © afp

The conflict between President Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Zalushny is escalating. His dismissal has already been decided. Then comes the turnaround.

Kyiv – In the Ukraine the power struggle between president continues Volodymyr Zelensky and his commander-in-chief Valery Zalushnyj. According to consistent media reports, Volodymyr Zelenskyj is said to have tried to kill Saluzhnyj in the middle of the Ukraine war to dismiss.

However, under pressure from the USA and Great Britain as well as high-ranking military officials, Zelensky had to reverse this decision, the British reported Times. The Guardian reported, citing opposition MPs, that the president had asked Saluzhny to resign on January 29, but he refused. Also the New York Times reported on Zelensky's plan.

Tensions between Zelensky and Saluzhny are increasing

For weeks, relations between Zelensky and Saluzhny have been strained in view of the failed counteroffensive. The 50-year-old Salushnyj became commander in chief of the army a few months before the Russian invasion in February 2022. Under his command, Ukrainian troops withstood the invasion and even recaptured occupied territories. The general is considered popular among his soldiers and the population. That's why he was said to have political ambitions, which he denied.

The Times now reported that, according to high-ranking officers, Salushnyj was summoned to a personal meeting with Zelenskyj on Monday. There he told the presidential advisers that their assessments of the military situation were more positive than realistic. He was then asked to resign. When he refused, Zelensky said he would sign a decree for his dismissal.

Ukraine denies reports of Saluzhny's dismissal

However, potential successors are said to have rejected the offer to take over the office of commander-in-chief. As a result, Zelensky was forced to back down and initially stick with Saluzhny, the report continued. On Monday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had already contradicted reports about the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Saluzhny. “Dear journalists, we answer everyone at the same time: That’s not true,” said the ministry on Telegram with.

Firing Saluzhny would have unforeseeable consequences for Ukraine

Experts warn of unforeseeable consequences if the Ukrainian commander-in-chief is removed. Although the Ukrainian defense minister is the most important interlocutor with foreign states on military support issues, requests for support from allies and partners are primarily based on the priorities set by General Zalushnyj and his command staff, writes military expert Mick Ryan on his blog Future Doctrine. The commander-in-chief also maintains close relations with the military chiefs of the USA and NATO, who are an excellent interlocutor for both sides and are crucial for the implementation of the military aid obtained by the Ukrainian defense minister.

According to Ryan, critics of the aid in the US Congress in particular could see the removal as government instability. That would be a reason to block aid for the country. A removal of Saluzhnyj could also affect the Russian president Wladimir Putin strengthen. Putin would act as if he was on the way to victory in Ukraine. Especially in the run-up to the Russiaelections could further strengthen Putin. “While removing the commander in chief is the right of a civilian leader in any democracy, it will come with political and informational costs,” warns Ryan. (erpe/dpa)