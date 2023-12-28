Home page politics

Press Split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a minute's silence during a memorial ceremony for fallen defenders at the Lychakiv military cemetery, December 15, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine (symbolic image). © Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/Imago

Discussions about insufficient rotations have been going on in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and extensive reforms for personnel recruitment are already in progress.

The Ukrainian army is not only lacking artillery and drones, there are also personnel problems: the debate about mobilizing up to 500,000 additional soldiers, as well as the consideration of using Ukrainian men living abroad for frontline operations, show the pressure the army leadership is under .

In Germany, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees counted exactly 197,072 Ukrainian men between the ages of 25 and 60 at the end of November, and there are hundreds of thousands more across the EU. Men can be drafted in this legally defined age range. That means: currently actually in the age range 27 to 60 years. According to a law passed by Parliament in March 2023, the lower age limit is to be reduced to 25 years in order to expand the reserve. But President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet signed the law.

Ukrainians in the EU © Table.Media

Now the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is planning to “invite” Ukrainians living abroad to the mission, as Minister Rustem Umyerov said in an interview with the Picturenewspaper expressed. Even the consequences for those who do not accept the “invitation” are being considered. It is unclear whether Zelensky will support these plans; he had been rather cautious about the military's demand for a new, extensive mobilization.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Security.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Security.Table on December 22, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Protection status in Germany extended until March 2025

If Kiev actually wants to forcefully persuade Ukrainian men from the EU to return and serve in the military, this will likely lead to diplomatic problems. Just a month ago, Germany extended the special regulation for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025. Of the 1.26 million Ukrainian refugees registered by the beginning of December, 1.03 million have protection status.

Since the beginning of the war, human rights groups such as Connection and Amnesty International have been campaigning for asylum protection for men from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine who do not want to take part in the war. But so far, refusing military service has only been a reason for granting asylum in exceptional cases. By Viktor Funk