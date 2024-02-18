SFor almost two years, the Ukrainian word for victory, peremoha, has been omnipresent in the country. Even today you can hear it in patriotic songs on the radio, read it in communications from the General Staff or see it on one of the many posters on the streets advertising military service. But how the country will achieve this victory currently seems more unclear than ever before in this war. For the year 2024, the political leadership has set a modest target: hold the line, inflict losses on the enemy and expand its own arms production.

All of this may be plausible and logical, but no real vision of the future can be derived from it. Dreams of Ukrainian flags in Crimea, which dominated public discourse around a year ago, may have aroused false hopes for many. Nevertheless, they brought society closer together in the hope of a better future.

But the Ukrainians are currently only confronted with bad news on a political and military level: Trump's Republicans have been preventing billions in aid for Kiev for months. At the same time, the devastating Russian air attacks continue, and the Ukrainian air defense is becoming increasingly unable to counter them. The Ukrainian defenders had to withdraw from Avdiivka to avoid being surrounded by the advancing Russians. The Ukrainians are also currently having problems holding the line on other sections of the front, such as around Kupyansk.

There is a lack of artillery ammunition and personnel at the front. Many Ukrainians also resent President Volodymyr Zelensky for firing the popular army chief Valeriy Zalushnyy at the beginning of February and replacing him with the previous army chief Oleksandr Syrskyj.



















Great efforts were made to make this personnel exchange appear harmonious. Zelensky and Zalushny announced it with a joint photo in which they can be seen smiling and shaking hands. Saluzhny received one of the country's highest honors from the president just one day after his ouster. According to the official account, the new military challenges required a change of leadership.







Nevertheless, many observers had the impression that Zelenskyj fired his top military chief primarily because he saw the popular leader as a potential competitor. The relationship of trust between the two had long been considered disturbed.

The army chief was more popular than the president

According to surveys, the army chief enjoyed more trust among the population than the president himself. Saluzhny's name was primarily associated with military successes. Even the costly offensive in the south did not stop this. Salushnyj's public admission of the failure in November, which he had not coordinated with the presidential office, is seen as the starting point for the open conflict.

There is some evidence to suggest that Zelensky's decision was based on political considerations. Prominent MPs from the ruling Sluha Narodu party began publicly criticizing Saluzhny months ago. Some viewed the statements by Zelensky's confidants David Arachamija or Marjana Besuhla as a campaign to prepare Saluzhny's removal. The MPs accused Saluzhny of not presenting a plan for 2024, and the latter openly called on him to resign.