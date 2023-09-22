Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyj is traveling to Canada after his visit to the USA. © Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

The Ukrainian President is received by Prime Minister Trudeau in the Canadian capital Ottawa. The program also includes a speech to Parliament and a visit to Toronto.

Ottawa – After his visit to the USA, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj continues his trip abroad with a stopover in neighboring Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive him in the capital Ottawa, the Canadian government surprisingly announced on Thursday evening. Zelenkyj is also scheduled to give a speech to parliament during his planned stay in the NATO country. The Ukrainian president will then travel to Toronto, where he will meet with Canadian business leaders.

Zelensky is traveling with his wife

According to media reports, it is Zelenskyj’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He had previously spoken to the Canadian Parliament via video. It was initially unclear when exactly Zelenskyj was supposed to arrive in Ottawa.

According to information from Ottawa, as on his trip to the USA, he will also be accompanied in Canada by his wife. Trudeau’s office said the reception of the guest from Kiev was intended to reaffirm Ukraine’s continued support in the defensive war against its neighbor Russia.

Trudeau: “Canada supports the Ukrainian people”

According to its own statements, Canada has provided Ukraine with more than 8.9 billion Canadian dollars (6.2 billion euros) since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, around a fifth of which is military aid. Among other things, Leopard 2 tanks were delivered.

“Canada continues to unconditionally support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for their sovereignty and democracy, as well as our shared values ​​of respect for the rule of law, freedom and self-determination,” Trudeau said. He is looking forward to welcoming Zelenskyj to Canada.

Before his trip to Canada, Zelenskyj took part in the UN general debate in New York this week and was then received by US President Joe Biden at the White House. He also met several cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as well as members of Congress in the capital, Washington. dpa