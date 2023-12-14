Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping for the green light to start EU accession negotiations. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Volodymyr Zelenskyj traveled to Germany – more precisely to Hesse. The exact reason for the visit from Ukraine is still unclear.

Frankfurt am Main/Wiesbaden – Volodymyr Zelenskyj traveled to Germany without prior notice: The Frankfurt police reported a visit by the Ukrainian President to the Rhine-Main area on Thursday afternoon (December 14th) on Platform X.

According to the information, Zelenskyj arrived on airport Frankfurt and then went to Wiesbaden. “The trip went without any problems,” they said. Because of increased security precautions, they had Security forces had previously warned of closures and disruptions “in the entire Rhine-Main area”.. The reason for the Hesse trip initially remained unclear.

Zelenskyj in Germany – Ukraine hopes for accession negotiations with the EU

Zelenskyj had previously spoken to the participants at the EU summit in Brussels – albeit via video link. There he called for a quick decision on accession negotiations with Ukraine. “It’s not about what politicians need. “It’s about what people need,” said Zelensky, according to the text of the speech published by an EU spokeswoman.

The two-day meeting in Brussels will discuss the European Commission's proposal to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. It is unclear whether there can be far-reaching decisions at the summit. The main reason is the blockade threats from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He had clearly emphasized several times in the past few weeks that Ukraine had not yet met all of the reform requirements. (fn/dpa)

Further information follows.