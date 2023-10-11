Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Brussels. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/archive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Brussels in February for the first time since the outbreak of war. Now he is back and is expected in a place he did not visit back then.

Brussels – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is surprising for political talks in Brussels. This was confirmed by a Belgian government spokesman.

Zelensky will be a guest at NATO and will meet Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Zelensky in the morning, a NATO spokesman wrote on Platform X.

Zelensky’s visit to the Belgian capital is the second since the Russian war of aggression began in February last year. The Ukrainian head of state was in Brussels for the first time on February 9th of this year. At that time, he took part in a meeting with the heads of state and government of the EU states and gave a speech to members of the European Parliament. The heads of state and government then made a clear commitment to further help in the defensive fight against Russia.

The NATO defense meeting today is expected to focus on continued support for Ukraine anyway. The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at defense minister level was also planned.

For closer cooperation

The new body is intended to enable closer cooperation until the conditions for Ukraine to join NATO are met. These include, among other things, an end to the Russian war of aggression and reforms in Ukraine. It was also created for exchange in crisis situations.

Shortly before the start of the NATO meeting in the afternoon, the USA is also organizing consultations of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group. Weapons deliveries to the country attacked by Russia are coordinated through them.

Zelenskyj had already visited Romania on Tuesday. President Klaus Iohannis promised his Ukrainian colleague that he would also support Ukraine militarily – until “victory over Russia”. Zelenskyj was officially visiting the neighboring country for the first time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against his country. dpa