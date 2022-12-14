Home page politics

Of: Franziska Schwarz and Fabian Muller

Split

Russia has apparently attacked Kyiv with drones. There were several explosions in the capital. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from December 14, 11:19 am: After the Explosions in Kyiv Zelenskyy announced the shooting down of all attacking drones. “According to preliminary information, all 13 drones were shot down by our air defense system,” the Ukrainian president said in a video message.

Russia has been launching regular attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for weeks. As a result, millions of people in Ukraine are without electricity and heating in sub-zero temperatures. Iran recently admitted to having supplied drones to Russia. The EU decided to tighten sanctions against Iran because of the drone deliveries.

Picture taken on October 17: a drone over Kyiv © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Frustration in Russia over warfare: Secret service sees “tense debate” in Putin’s military

Update from December 14, 9:39 am: The pressure on Putin is growing: Igor Girkin recently tore up the Russian strategy in the Ukraine war. The ex-intelligence officer and former separatist leader is also mentioned in the latest update from British intelligence: he is a “sign of the tense debate,” according to the Ministry of Defense in London.

The secret service officials estimate that the disagreements about the type of warfare now extend to the level of military leadership. According to Girkin, he voluntarily spent two months in a battalion at the front in Ukraine – after which he attested to a “crisis in strategic planning” in Moscow.

Picture taken on December 6th: Volunteers at military training in Rostov, Russia © Stringer/AFP

Several explosions in the center of Kiev: Russia probably attacks with kamikaze drones

Update from December 14, 06:22: Several explosions shook Kyiv on Wednesday morning. This was confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko in the Telegram news service. Several rockets fell in the central Shevchenkivsky district, he wrote. “Rescue services are on duty.” These are the first explosions in the center for several weeks.

Officials in Kyiv spoke shortly after the impact of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Ukrainian forces shot down ten such kamikaze drones over Kyiv and the surrounding area, said regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba.

People take shelter in the Kiev metro during an air raid. © IMAGO/Oleksii Chumachenko

December 13 update at 9:44 p.m.: Ukraine reckons that by late January or early February, Russia could again be in a position to launch a “major offensive” in the Ukraine war. That’s what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told foreign journalists on Tuesday. “They definitely still have hope that they will be able to break through our lines and go deeper into Ukraine.”

There are several reasons why Russia still has large parts of Ukraine in its sights. He attributed this to “the announced conscription, the training of new conscripts and the stationing of their heavy weapons” in the war in Ukraine.

Heavy fighting in the east – Biden sends Patriot missiles for the Ukraine war

Update from December 13, 9:15 p.m.: In the course of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces said they inflicted heavy losses on the Russian occupiers in the Ukraine war. In the village of Kadievka in the Luhansk region alone, around 60 Russian soldiers were killed and 100 others wounded, the general staff in Kyiv said on Tuesday evening. Around 150 Russian soldiers were wounded in attacks on a command staff and artillery positions near Melitopol in the south of the country, it said. The information could not be independently verified.

During the day, heavy fighting and artillery duels were registered at the other focal points of the front. The course of the front itself remained unchanged during the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Foreign minister calls on allies to deliver new weapons

Update from December 13, 7:52 p.m.: The government in Kyiv has called on its allies in the Ukraine war to supply more weapons. Ukraine will have to “fight through the winter,” said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference in Kyiv on the current situation. His country needs more air defense systems, ammunition and armored vehicles. In particular, there is a “very great need” for additional artillery and ammunition with a caliber of 155 millimeters.

Kuleba delivered the press conference from an air-raid shelter in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, while air sirens rang out across the country. “This war is largely an artillery war and Ukraine needs more guns to stop the Russian offensive and continue its own counter-offensives,” the foreign minister said.

Current war in Ukraine: Putin’s army is gritting its teeth in Bakhmut despite the new strategy

At an international Ukraine conference in Paris on Tuesday, Kiev’s allies promised the country emergency aid for the winter amounting to a good one billion euros. The money is to be used to build key infrastructure, which is regularly attacked by Russia. Because of the attacks, there are repeated power outages or interruptions in the water supply in Ukraine.

Update from December 13, 6:44 p.m.: The fighting on the most contested front in the Ukraine war against currently continues unabated. Putin’s army wants to continue taking the city of Bakhmut and, despite the new strategy, suddenly finds its teeth in the water. The Wagner group in particular wants to set needle pricks and yet cannot record any territorial gains, since the defenders in the war in the Ukraine seem to find an antidote for every “poison”.

Ukraine War: US sends Patriots to support Ukraine

Update from December 13, 6:44 p.m.: The US is on the verge of deploying the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. According to information from the TV broadcaster CNN, the Biden government could announce this this week. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden have yet to approve the deal, but according to CNN, approval is expected.

Ukraine had previously asked the United States several times to make the state-of-the-art long-range air defense system available to the country. The Patriot system would be the country’s most effective air defense system and is designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles used by the Russian armed forces. How many rocket launchers the United States will send is still unclear.

As soon as the approval is granted, Ukrainian soldiers are to be trained in the use of the missile defense systems at the US base in Grafenwoehr in Germany.

Update from December 13, 4:48 p.m.: Putin wants Ukraine to give up with his ongoing bombing. But the population’s willingness to resist is apparently increasing the longer the Ukraine war lasts. An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians now said that if Ukraine were to win it would mean retaking all of the territory occupied by Russia.

Ukraine war currently: peace only after reconquest of all areas occupied by Russia – including Crimea and Donbas

According to a representative survey by Rating Group 85 percent of the Ukrainians surveyed agreed with this statement – in March 2022 it was still 74 percent. The Crimean Peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, must also be returned to Ukraine, the respondents said. Only nine percent of Ukrainians said that Ukraine could do without recapturing Crimea and the Donbass regions occupied before the war.

“Huge explosion”: According to Russia, Ukraine cuts an important supply line at Melitopol

Update from December 13, 2:35 p.m: Ukrainian soldiers apparently carried out a bomb attack on a bridge near the Russian-held southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Tuesday morning (December 13). The Konstantinovka Bridge was “damaged by terrorists,” writes Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the pro-Russian occupation administration. in the online service Telegram. “A huge explosion was heard in the middle of the city,” Rogow said. “The windows and walls of the houses were shaking, the city center was shrouded in black smoke.”

Rogow did not specify the extent of the damage, but circulated images showing a collapsed section of the bridge. According to him, the bridge served to supply the Russian-occupied areas in the Cherson and Zaporizhia regions. “The Zelenskyi regime hates the peaceful life in Melitopol and other liberated areas,” the Russian occupier raged, true to Putin’s propaganda.

New offensive by Putin’s military? Ukraine governor reports 57 attacks in just one night

Kyiv – The new tactics of the Russian military are aimed at the civilian population: For weeks, the troops under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin have been launching targeted attacks on the Ukrainian electricity and water supply – with a view to the icy winter.

Attacks in southern Ukraine: Governor reports 57 attacks in just one night

According to the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there have now been 57 attacks in just one night in the region. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. The information could not be independently verified. The city of Nikopol, located in Dnipropetrovsk, was only recently the target of 30 Russian artillery attacks. It lies on the Dnipro River, which forms the front line there.

New Russian offensive in Ukraine war? Battles at Melitopol

There is more worrying news from southern Ukraine: The strategically important city of Melitopol – a transport hub – could be noisy forbes be the target of a new Russian offensive. The US magazine concluded this from the fighting on Friday (December 9) in the area of ​​Huljajpole and Polohy. The two cities are only 100 kilometers away from Melitopol.

On the same day, an energy supplier from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson reported that the region’s gas, electricity and water infrastructure was “virtually destroyed”: “More than a thousand rockets and drones” had been fired by Russia “since October 10”. , Ukrenergo boss Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said at a press conference. (frs with material from AFP and dpa)