Calls for peace talks in the Ukraine war are becoming louder from the USA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of “signals of weakness”.

Kyiv – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects the prospect of peace talks with Vladimir Putin – he is even annoyed by his allies' demands Ukraine war approaching Russia. The Russian leader would then smell “blood” and view talks as a sign of weakness.

“Because he is an animal”: Zelensky warns against showing Putin signs of weakness in the Ukraine war

According to the President of the Ukraine Peace talks are not the right signal: “What does that mean? That we have to sit there and say, 'Sorry, please stop,'” Zelensky said The Economist. “That is not our position and Putin feels this weakness, like an animal – because he is an animal and he likes the feeling of blood.”

Putin would “completely eat up EU, NATO freedom and democracy”. That's why he sees neither signs of peace nor a temporary ceasefire. “Forget it,” Zelensky said. “I only see steps from a terrorist country.” The Ukrainian added that now is “not the moment” for discussions or compromises because “we don't have any fundamental steps forward for peace Russia “be shown”.

“Give up territory to Russia”: Republicans call for peace talks in the Ukraine war

Some Ukrainians are considering peace talks to ease the severity of the Ukraine war. At the same time, the largest donor in particular – the USA – is wavering. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives rejected Joe Binden's request for $61 billion for Ukraine. Loud Republicans Ukraine must find a solution differently. In addition, “it is in the best interest of the United States to accept that Ukraine must cede some territory to the Russians,” said Republican Senator JD Vance CNN. Only through negotiations and if “each side gives up something it doesn’t want to give up” can the war end, he said NBC News.

“Fighting for the world”: Zelensky is sticking to his strategies in the Ukraine war

But the Ukrainian president remains steadfast and is not planning peace talks in the Ukraine war, but rather further strategies: This is “the occupation of our territories and settlement on the borders of our country. Our goals have not changed,” Zelensky said The Economist. And further: Kiev's financial support is not only in the interests of Ukrainebut also in the interests of the West, because “Ukrainians fight for the world.” (hk)