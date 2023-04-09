Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees his country on the way to NATO membership, despite the Russian war of aggression. In view of new military aid from the West and international support, Ukraine has had a good week for its “movement towards NATO”, Zelenskyy said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Saturday evening. EU country Lithuania this week recognized the need to invite Ukraine to become a member of the defense alliance at the NATO summit in the capital Vilnius in July.

According to the Kremlin, Zelensky’s striving for NATO is one reason for the Russian war of aggression. After the invasion, in the fall of 2022, Zelenskyy applied for his country’s accelerated accession to NATO. He prefers preferential treatment. The federal government and the USA had expressed reservations about this. In general, a prerequisite for joining NATO is that the candidate must not be involved in international conflicts and disputes about borders. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Lithuania decided this week to seek an official invitation to Ukraine to join the western military alliance as it hosts the next NATO summit on July 11-12. Zelenskyj thanked the Baltic country for the support. In his video message, he particularly praised the military aid from NATO members Germany, Poland and the USA, among others, who are supplying weapons and ammunition.

Zelenskyj once again solicited support from countries that, unlike the West, have not yet clearly distanced themselves from Russia. In Ukraine today there is a fight for universal values ​​that are close to all peoples. “Everyone appreciates security and protection against terrorism,” Zelenskyy said. No people want what the occupiers stand for: “Russian concentration camps, the deportation of children, the rape of women and the burning of cities”. The more the world learns about it, the faster the aggressor will lose Russia. Then come peace.







“Secret data” in US media a Russian fake?

Meanwhile, alleged US secret documents on the war continued to cause a stir. Kyiv also believes the new material that has surfaced on the internet is Russian fakes and part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow in the wake of the war in Ukraine. “It’s an ordinary intelligence game,” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter and Telegram on Saturday. The Russian secret services prepared the documents themselves with the aim of sowing doubts and discord among Ukraine’s allies and distracting them from the next stages of the war.

American media such as the “New York Times” reported on Friday about other documents containing US military secrets about Ukraine, China and the Middle East that had appeared on the Internet. The more than 100 documents, which were published on Twitter, among other things, contained information about Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, it said. The Pentagon and the CIA are investigating the matter.

Podoljak explained that the material is a collection of data from publicly available sources, mixed with fabrications and intercepted information. All of this was then stamped with a leak of secret data, published en masse on the internet and social media in hopes of generating some credibility.







Podoljak had also described the first similar publications on Friday as fake – and as an attempt by the Russians to disrupt Ukraine’s planned spring offensive. The fakes were also badly made, said Podoljak. The initiators targeted journalists and media who would not recognize that they were part of someone else’s game.