Ukraine reports successes on the front in the south and southeast. During the night there were again drone attacks by both warring parties. The news ticker.

Drones repelled: Russia destroys missiles near Belgorod

for Putin’s troops : Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 11th, 5:30 a.m.: Russia says it has repelled another Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said air defense shot down two drones over the region on Monday night.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram online service that the two drones were shot down over the Yakovlevsky district, which lies north and west of the city of Belgorod. There were no fatalities. Debris from the drones fell onto a street near a private residential building.

Drone attacks on Russian territory have increased since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive against Russian troops in June. According to Russian information, two drones were destroyed on the night of last Thursday over the city of Rostov-on-Don, which is an important logistical center for the Russian armed forces. Rostov-on-Don is 150 kilometers from Ukraine.

Zelensky reports progress on the front

First report: Kiev – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke of further progress on the front in a statement. “There has been progress in the last seven days,” he said in his daily video address on Sunday. There is movement both in the south of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region and around the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut. In other sectors of the front, positions were successfully defended against Russian attacks, he added.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a Grad multiple rocket launcher system near Bakhmut. © LIBKOS/dpa

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Moscow loses 600 soldiers in one day

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has published current figures (as of September 9) on the losses of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine War. According to this, around 600 soldiers from Russia were killed or wounded within 24 hours. In addition, additional tanks and artillery systems are said to have been destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 268,140 (+600 on the previous day)

268,140 (+600 on the previous day) tank : 4544 (+15)

: 4544 (+15) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8739 (+13)

: 8739 (+13) Artillery systems : 5789 (+36)

: 5789 (+36) Air defense systems : 508 (+1)

: 508 (+1) Multiple rocket launchers : 757 (+3)

: 757 (+3) Vehicles and tank trucks : 8298 (+34)

: 8298 (+34) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4588 (+18)

: 4588 (+18) Source: Information from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 9, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from the beginning of July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, however, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

Kyiv reports recaptures

The Ukrainian side reported new conquests in the Ukrainian war. On the Avdiivka section of the front north of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014, it was possible to liberate part of the Opytne settlement, said the head of the Avdiivka military administration, Vitaly Barabash, on Ukrainian television on Sunday (September 10th). The information could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian army also said it recaptured another 1.5 square kilometers around the last liberated town of Robotyne in the south. “The Russians are clinging to every meter of our Ukrainian land (…). However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to make supplying the Russian army as difficult as possible, and in certain areas this is bearing fruit,” Ukrainian media quoted the military spokesman in charge of the front sector, Olexander Shtupun, as saying on Sunday. (With agency material)