President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (June 6, 2023) at a press conference. © IMAGO/PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE apaimages

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes that Putin’s regime has lost strength and sees signs of a power struggle in Moscow.

Berlin – The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, never misses an opportunity to criticize the Russian military leadership during the Ukraine war. From the point of view of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, the signs of a “major internal scandal” are increasing.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks about power struggle in Moscow: “Big internal scandal”

For months, the head of the private mercenary army Wagner has publicly criticized the Defense Ministry in Moscow and the Russian General Staff. The Ukrainian president is evidently keeping a close eye on the power struggle between Prigozhin and the military leadership appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think they have a big internal scandal,” Zelenskyy said in an interview published on Thursday Picture.

“There is a war, which they call military special operations, and a political struggle. And a very serious one at that. Between different armies, both state and private,” said the President of Ukraine. In the military, unity of leadership is considered one of the fundamental principles. The armed forces should therefore be under a single commander. In Russia, on the other hand, Wagner’s private mercenary army apparently acts largely independently.

Zelenskyy thinks Russia’s regime is weak: “Putin has lost his strength”

Zelenskyj goes in Pictureinterview assumes that the Kremlin boss is aware of his dilemma. “I think Putin understands […] that he has a problem,” said the Ukrainian President. The Russian regime is weak. “Putin has lost the strength he once had.” The Kremlin’s business partners have lost faith in the Kremlin boss, which affects the military as well as many other aspects.

For a while, Putin’s strategy was to use rival groups in various areas of the Ukraine war to secure his power, according to a May report Washington Post. This has ensured that none of the competing players become too powerful. While this strategy could protect Putin, it proved disastrous on the battlefield, the analysis said.

In the past there had been repeated reports of Putin’s alleged loss of power in the Kremlin. As early as October last year, a disagreement among the inner circle of the Russian elite made its way into US President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefing. It was also said that Putin was on his way to disappointing the nationalists and power elites in Russia in a report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).