The hitherto sluggish Ukrainian counter-offensive to liberate the areas from Russian occupation continues. The new ticker on the Ukraine war.

Height Russian losses : Kyiv gives current figures

: Kyiv gives current figures Russian attack on Chernihiv: Selenskyj announces a “tangible” reaction

on Chernihiv: Selenskyj announces a “tangible” reaction The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 21, 7:45 a.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry reports an intercepted Ukrainian drone over the Moscow area. The flying object crashed and there were no victims, the ministry said. All take-offs and landings at Vnukovo Airport have been suspended, reports the official news agency TASS.

Update from August 21, 5:45 a.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, eleven civilians were injured in artillery shelling in the city of Kupiansk in the eastern region of Kharkov on Sunday (20 August). Seven of them severe, Kharkov region governor Oleh Synyehubov said via Telegram. “To say that the evacuation is going well would sound like sarcasm,” says Dmytro Lutsenko, who heads a volunteer group that helps civilians flee the fighting, on TV.

In the past ten days, around 600 people have been taken from the area, including more than 120 children. “The worst thing is that people have been living in this war for a long time and many are used to the shelling.” The request to leave the region could therefore become a forced evacuation, “at least for families with children and for people with restricted mobility who cannot take care of themselves”. The authorities of the region ordered the evacuation of civilians near the Kupiansk front earlier this month because of the daily Russian decision. Russia denies targeting civilians.

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls F-16 fighter jet deliveries ‘historic’

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the planned F-16 fighter jet deliveries by the Netherlands and Denmark as “historic”. “The F-16 will bring fresh confidence and motivation to the fighters and ordinary citizens,” said Zelenskyj on Monday night at X (formerly Twitter). The fighter jets would help protect Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Air Base. Denmark and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. © Mads Claus Rasmussen/dpa

According to the President’s Office in Kiev, the Netherlands and Denmark had previously promised to deliver a total of 61 fighter jets. “They will bring fresh results for Ukraine and the rest of Europe,” said Zelenskyj after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Ukraine-News: Russian losses continue to rise

Ukraine has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. More than 400 other Russian soldiers fell within 24 hours. In addition, six Russian tanks were destroyed. The information comes directly from the Ukrainian armed forces and cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 257,470 (+460 on the previous day)

257,470 (+460 on the previous day) airplanes : 315

: 315 helicopter : 316

: 316 tank : 4346 (+6)

: 4346 (+6) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8435 (+11)

: 8435 (+11) artillery systems : 5245 (+33)

: 5245 (+33) anti-aircraft systems : 489 (+3)

: 489 (+3) Multiple Rocket Launcher : 717 (+3)

: 717 (+3) vehicles and tankers : 7680 (+15)

: 7680 (+15) Ships : 18

: 18 Combat and reconnaissance drones: 4304 (+22) Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from early July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, on the other hand, places the numbers in the middle of these claims. Source: General Staff of Ukraine data as of August 20, 2023

Ukraine War: Zelenskyy announces ‘tangible’ response to Russian attack on Chernihiv

After the deadly Russian rocket attack on the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a decisive response. “Our soldiers will give Russia a response to this terrorist attack – a tangible response,” he said on Saturday. According to him, a seven-year-old girl was among the seven fatalities in the rocket attack in the city center. 144 people were injured. The UN condemned the “heinous” attack. (with agencies)