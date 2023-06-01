Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is expected to start shortly. President Zelenskyj is already prophesying the end of the Putin regime.

Kiev – From the start of the Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelensky presented himself as the head of state who made clear statements. Every evening, the 45-year-old addresses the Ukrainian population in a video speech – sometimes also to the invaders from Russia. On Sunday evening (May 28), Zelenskyi predicted a bad end for the Moscow circle of power around Vladimir Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to a soldier. The 45-year-old predicted the fall of Russian despotism on Sunday. © Ukrainian Presidentia/imago-images

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj predicts end of Putin regime

“Kiev and all our cities, our entire Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow despotism, which has enslaved many different peoples for a very long time,” said the Ukrainian President in his speech. Zelenskyy delivered his message from the nighttime streets of the Ukrainian capital, not from his office as usual. The head of state praised the Kiev air defense for their good work in recent days. He managed to almost completely fend off one of the largest Russian drone attacks since the beginning of the war.

Zelenskyy described the attacks as a desperate attempt by the Russian leadership to break Ukrainian morale. But according to him, weapons like the Shahed drones cannot save Russia’s rulers. Because it despises life and culture, Russia can only lose the war, he predicted.

Ukraine war: President Zelenskyj addresses the world via video View photo gallery

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war is imminent – ​​Putin’s resources “more exhausted by the day”

Kiev could take a first step towards overthrowing the Russian regime with the counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine that has been expected for weeks. This could start “tomorrow, the day after or in a week,” said Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov BBC. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, confirmed this Guardiansthat preparatory operations have already started.

Despite the threat of a counter-offensive, Putin is currently keeping his feet still. “Actually, the Kremlin should have announced a new wave of mobilization long ago,” said opposition politician Vladimir Milov, who lives in exile, a good week and a half ago at a Panel organized by think tank “Atlantic Council”.. But the Kremlin has too much respect for the domestic political consequences of the measures. Instead, the Russian autocrat is now playing for time.

“His resources are being exhausted more and more every day,” Milow said. Time is against Putin. That is why the Kremlin is trying to stoke Western fears of a protracted war and thus break support for Ukraine.

“Don’t think he has the skills” – Is Putin running out of time in the Ukraine war?

The US came to a similar conclusion Intelligence coordinator Avril Haines at a Senate hearing in Washington in March. Putin has longer-term plans, Haines said. He apparently thinks a long war with intermittent pauses in the fighting is the best way to achieve “Russia’s strategic interests” in Ukraine – “even if it takes years”.

But according to voices from the West, the Russian President could no longer have this time. “Putin might want to prolong this war, but the question is whether he has the capability to do so,” said David Kramer of the US think tank George W. Bush Institute at the Atlantic Council panel. “And I don’t think he has the skills.” According to the expert, war fatigue among the population is simply too high. In the event of a successful counter-offensive, Kramer therefore considers a collapse of the Russian military to be conceivable. However, such a move would not necessarily lead to Putin’s downfall.

Western support unbroken – training on Abrams tanks started

Western support for Ukraine is still ongoing. The US government only announced at the weekend that it had started training Ukrainian armed forces on the US M1 Abrams main battle tank. The Abrams tank, together with the German Leopard 2 and the British Challenger 2, is intended to reinforce the armored forces in eastern Ukraine. However, it is currently still unclear when the first operational Abrams will be delivered to Kiev. (fd with dpa)