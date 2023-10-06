Home page politics

From: Stephen Israel

Split

Volodymyr Zelenskyj at the European Summit in Granada on October 5th, 2023. © Sven Simon/Imago

With crises from Nagorno-Karabakh to northern Kosovo on the agenda, the new format reaches its limits at the third rendezvous.

It was actually intended to be a relaxed format for informal exchange at the highest level. But perhaps the major event with almost 50 heads of state and government is simply not the right setting to talk about war and peace. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev did not even arrive for the third meeting of the European Political Community in Granada. The planned bilateral discussion on steps towards normalization with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan could therefore not take place.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo’s Vjosa Osmani both arrived on time but stayed out of each other’s way. As long as Serbia is not held accountable for the “act of aggression” in northern Kosovo, dialogue is not possible and one cannot simply return to the agenda, said Vjosa Osmani. There is currently no basis for discussion. According to her own statements, the president presented the heads of state and government with new findings that Vučić was behind the bloody attack by Serbian paramilitaries on a police patrol in northern Kosovo. At least on the part of the EU states, despite the fact that the facts are quite clear, there is still no appetite to impose sanctions against Serbia.

A certain fatigue can be felt in Granada

The European Political Community was originally Macron’s idea, partly to keep the accession candidates at a distance. Now the new format may be reaching its limits. It worked out quite well twice with the semi-annual meetings, which are supposed to take place alternately in an EU country and outside the EU. The first EPC meetings in Prague and Chișinău were more or less official anti-Putin summits against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression.

In Spain, however, unlike in the Czech Republic and Moldova, the war seemed far away. The Russian war of annihilation against Ukraine may not be enough as a bracket in the long run. Macron’s European Political Community, without structure, binding values ​​and a clear agenda, seems like an empty shell. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj was there again in Granada, but for the first time he was more of a supporting actor than a star guest in the circle of heads of state and government. A certain fatigue can be felt there. Zelensky warned in Granada that Putin was planning a long war over several years. The Europeans would have to prepare for longer-term support for Ukraine.

Aliyev and Erdoğan stay away

Russia’s war in Ukraine, and then Nagorno-Karabakh and northern Kosovo. Europeans in Granada seemed powerless in the face of war and crises. In any case, Azerbaijan’s president seemed to deliberately give the high-profile rendezvous the cold shoulder: President Ilham Aliyev would not fly to Granada because of the “anti-Azerbaijani sentiment” of some summit participants, the Caucasus state’s news agency had reported. This primarily refers to France, whose Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was just in Yerevan and condemned the expulsion of the Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh. France also wants to support beleaguered Armenia with weapons.

France cannot be a neutral mediator and is spreading resentment, according to the accusation from Baku. Not everyone in the EU positions themselves as clearly as France; after all, Azerbaijan has recently become more important as an energy supplier. Also prominently absent was Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who officially canceled due to a cold. Turkey sees itself as Azerbaijan’s protecting power.

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said it was a shame that Azerbaijan and Turkey, as important supporters, were not in Granada: “That is why we cannot talk about something as serious as the flight of more than 100,000 people from their homes as a result of military violence. “

EU Parliament condemns Azerbaijan

The EU Parliament took a clear position, condemning Azerbaijan on Thursday for its “unjustified military attack on Nagorno-Karabakh”. The attack was a gross violation of international law. Parliament called on EU states to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani government officials responsible for multiple human rights violations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the sidelines of the summit, EU Council President Charles Michel, Macron and Scholz met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In a statement, they underlined their “unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Armenia’s borders.” Armenia was also promised further humanitarian aid. Displaced people would have the right to return to their homes without conditions and under international supervision. We will continue to support all efforts towards normalizing the relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan.