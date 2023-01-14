Nfter the massive Russian rocket attacks against Ukraine that left dead and wounded in the city of Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv called for more weapons from the West. Russian terrorism can be stopped with Western weapons that the Ukrainian army is waiting for, Zelensky said in his nightly video message on Saturday. At the same time he thanked Great Britain, which wants to be the first country to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine.

Zelenskyj expressed himself mainly with regard to the Russian rocket, which had previously hit a nine-story high-rise building in Dnipro. At least nine people died there and more than 60 were injured, including children. Residents were suspected to be under the rubble. Rescue and recovery operations should continue throughout the night, the president said.

At the same time, he called for the Russian terror to be stopped – just as the Nazis were once stopped in Ukraine. “Evil knows no borders,” said Zelenskyj. He complained that Russia had not only “sowed death”, but that the country’s energy infrastructure had again been hit by rocket fire – particularly hard in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and in the capital Kyiv.

Russia is increasingly attacking objects of energy infrastructure

There, work to restore the supply was in full swing, as the government in Kyiv announced. A total of six areas of the country were affected by power outages, it said. Since October, Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure objects in particular in order to demoralize people and force possible concessions in the war from the Ukrainian leadership. Selenskyj does not want to negotiate peace with Moscow until a complete Russian troop withdrawal.







The Presidential Administration in Kyiv has released photos and videos of the ruined building in Dnipro. The head of the presidential office in Kyiv, Andriy Yermak, was appalled: “Russians are terrorists who are punished for everything. All – without exception.” He said that anti-aircraft and air defenses were doing their jobs. “We will fight back,” he said. The enemy does not change tactics and continues to strike civilian infrastructure.