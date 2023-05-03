Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj was surprised by the US data leak (archive photo). © Michal Dyjuk/dpa

The Ukrainian President was not informed in advance by the US government about the publications. Now he criticizes.

Kiev/Washington – Shortly before Easter, various US media had leaked secret information about the Russian war of aggression in the Ukraine reported. Documents containing confidential information were circulating at the time been in the depths of the internet for a long time. One of the people who only found out about the data leaks through the reports was the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj was not informed about the data leak by the US government

The 45-year-old explained this in an excerpt published on Tuesday an interview with the Washington Post. “I have not received any information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” the president said in an interview with the US newspaper. “We didn’t have that information. I personally didn’t have them. It’s definitely a bad story.”

According to the report, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken first spoke about the release during a phone call in April with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba – hours after the data leak was published. The call had been scheduled in advance to discuss other issues. The US is considered to be the biggest supporter of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“Not conducive to reputation”: Selenskyj criticizes the US government’s actions

When asked whether the recent incidents affect relations between Kyiv and Washington DC, Zelenskyj declared: “I cannot risk our state.” The support of the US government is too important to be jeopardized by expressing his private feelings. Nevertheless, Selenskyj criticized the actions of the US government. “It’s not good for the reputation of the White House and I don’t think it’s good for the reputation of the United States,” the Ukrainian president said.

US data leak: Alleged secret information about Discord published

According to current knowledge, the secret documents were posted online by a 21-year-old member of the US military via the Discord chat service. They were then discovered there by US government officials. The suspect must now answer in court.

The supposed secret documents from US agencies – allegedly from the intelligence service CIA and the Pentagon – contain information about Ukraine war: Information on arms deliveries, assessments of war events. But also details of alleged US spying against partners. The publications were also widely disseminated through pro-Russian channels. It is unclear what is authentic and what could possibly have been edited.

Zelenskyy did not want to confirm or deny to the Washington Post whether the releases were “sensitive” information. “If I answer you, it means it’s sensitive, it means there are real documents,” said the 45-year-old. (fd/dpa/afp)