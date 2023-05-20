Home page politics

A group picture of the heads of state and government of the G7 countries. © Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Pool via AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is coming to Hiroshima. Even before his visit to the summit, the USA are paving the way for a new quality of military aid.

Hiroshima – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is expected today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. In the circle of the leading democratic industrial nations it is about further military and financial help in the fight against the Russian invading army.

On the second day of their meeting, the G7 heads of state and government will discuss, among other things, the relationship with China, climate protection and development aid.

Delivery of F-16 fighter jets

US President Joe Biden yesterday cleared the way for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – as part of a coalition of several allies. First, pilots should be trained. According to US information, it will then be decided when and how many aircraft will be delivered by whom.

European allies like the Netherlands and Great Britain are pushing the fighter jet alliance. Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and France are also supporting the project.

Zelenskyj welcomed US support as a “historic decision”. “This will significantly strengthen our army in the sky,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “I look forward to discussing the practical implementation of this decision during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.”

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden

Zelenskyy is expected to first meet Biden after landing in the afternoon to discuss F-16 delivery. At the end of the three-day summit on Sunday, the President of Ukraine will take part in the working sessions.

It is the first time Zelenskyy has traveled to Japan since the Russian war of aggression began on February 24 last year.

Fighter jet coalition no political U-turn

The US government has countered the impression that its support for the fighter jet coalition is a political U-turn. “Nothing has changed,” Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in Hiroshima on Saturday. The US would never have taken F-16 fighter jets off the table. However, there was no time for that before.

Sullivan said decisions about arms sales to Ukraine had been based from the outset on the necessities of the war. It has now “reached a point where it is time to look to the future” and assess what the Ukrainian armed forces would need in the long term to deter and repel Russian aggression. And that’s where fighter jets come in.

Asked about a possible escalation potential in the war, because such jets could possibly be used for attacks over Russian territory, Sullivan emphasized that all arms deliveries are fundamentally subject to the premise that the USA does not facilitate or support any attacks on Russian soil. So far, Ukraine has clearly kept to that.

G7 relationship with China

An important item on the summit agenda today is how the relationship between the G7 and China should be shaped in the future. A statement on economic security is to be released, emphasizing a common approach to China, a senior US official said.

Climate protection and cooperation with partner countries from the larger G20 group and the “Global South” are also on the agenda. Each year, guests are invited to the peaks chosen by the host. This time there are many Asian countries, including India and Indonesia, the most populous next to China.

In addition to the USA, the G7 also includes Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada as well as the European Union. dpa