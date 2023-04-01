Mith regard to the casualties and destruction caused by Russia’s war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged justice for his country. “Justice for our state, for all our people who lost their relatives, their friends, their health, their home and their normal life because of the Russian aggression, because of the terror of the occupying forces,” he said in his evening video address on Friday

Zelenskyj: The day of justice will come

Zelenskyj commemorated the victims of the short Russian occupation on Friday in the Kiev suburb of Bucha with international guests. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the heads of government of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia – Eduard Heger, Robert Golob and Andrej Plenkovic – took part in the commemoration.

After their invasion a good 13 months ago, Russian troops captured the small town of Bucha near Kiev in early March 2022. On March 30th they withdrew again. Three days later, published images of the bound bodies of civilians caused international outrage. Bucha is a symbol of Russian war crimes around the world.

In the afternoon, Zelenskyi and his guests held a United for Justice conference, at which Ukraine intends to rally support for the prosecution of Russian war crimes. "And the day will come when the world will hear that justice has been restored to Ukraine," Zelenskyi announced.







Zelenskyj about the possible end of the war

At his meeting with foreign heads of state and government, Zelenskyi reaffirmed his vision of a peaceful solution. First, a representative of Russia – whoever that might be, he doesn’t know – must withdraw all troops from all areas of Ukraine without a fight. “Then the diplomatic format begins,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian media. However, should Ukraine be forced to forcefully expel all Russians, then there would be nothing to talk about in view of the many victims. “Then what should you even talk about with people like that?”