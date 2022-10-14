Home page politics

Germany is delivering the Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s most important adviser rejoices. And explains the tactics behind the Russian missile attacks.

Munich/Kyiv – It should be able to protect the airspace of an entire city – alone, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). And the German head of government and top politicians in Berlin have been keenly reading up on military issues over the past few months, ever since Russia felt it had to attack its neighbor Ukraine in a ruthless war of aggression.

Iris-T SLM: Selenskyj consultant celebrates German air defense system against Russian missiles

Massive: Only one component of the state-of-the-art German air defense system Iris-T can be seen here. © IMAGO / Political Moments

We are talking about the Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft system from the German manufacturer Diehl Defense from Überlingen on Lake Constance. “It’s great that Germany sent us Iris-T during this difficult time because it will be deployed in different corners of Ukraine as missile attacks are happening everywhere. Nevertheless, we believe that more such systems are needed to completely close the sky from Russian cruise missiles,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, the main adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the picture (behind a payment barrier).

We need more such systems needed to completely close the sky to Russian cruise missiles.

At the beginning of the week, the traffic light federal government announced the handover of the 140 million euro air defense system on the Polish-Ukrainian border. In the coming year, Germany plans to deliver three more Iris-T systems to Ukraine, which has been exposed to massive rocket attacks by the Russian army in recent days.

Russian missile strikes: Ukraine relieved of Iris-T ‘new era of anti-aircraft defence’

According to the Swabian manufacturer, the Iris-T SL missile used is suitable for 360° defense against aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. The rockets, which are almost three meters long, weigh 88 kilograms each and offer all-round protection with a radius of 40 kilometers. According to ZDF’s “heute journal”, this means that a city with around 230,000 inhabitants can be protected.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov rejoiced on Tuesday (October 11). “A new era of air defense has begun,” declared the minister and demanded: “We need more.” Because, according to the General Staff from Kyiv, Russia attacked Ukraine again on Thursday (October 13) with cruise missiles.

Podolyak took the recent bombardment as an opportunity to expose the new Russian attack tactics in the Ukraine war from his point of view. “A cascade attack consists of the first wave, which uses old missiles to overload our air defense system, and the second and third waves, which use high-precision weapons,” he explained picture and claimed: “Russia has few high-precision weapons, so massive strikes can happen, but not constantly, maybe once a month. That is why we are negotiating with our partners to strengthen our air defenses. On Monday, 50 to 60 percent of the missiles and drones were destroyed. If we increase the anti-aircraft defenses, we can destroy 80 to 90 percent of the missiles and minimize the damage.”

Zelenskyj Advisor Podolyak: Russia has hardly any high-precision missiles

According to his findings, Russia is “not able to produce high-precision missiles in large numbers, there are only very few of them,” the presidential adviser continued: “There are practically no more ‘Iskander’ and ‘Kinzhal’, i.e. missiles, which can significantly damage our infrastructure.” The German Iris-T air defense system is now intended to help defend against this threat. Meanwhile, head of state Selenskyj comments on “cannon fodder” on the Russian side. (pm)