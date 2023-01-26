Home page politics

Ukraine welcomes the announced tank deliveries. In the fight against Russia, Zelenskyj calls for more weapon systems. The news ticker in the Ukraine war.

Kyiv – The Federal government has given Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks promised. Other countries like that too USA want in Ukraine war battle tank on Kyiv deliver. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the announced deliveries of Western-style heavy battle tanks in the fight against the Russian invaders and at the same time called for additional weapon systems.

In his daily video address on Wednesday (January 25), Zelenskyy thanked both Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as US President Joe Biden for their decision. At the same time, he added that his country now needs, above all, long-range missiles, fighter jets and more artillery to form “a fist of tanks,” according to the President of Ukraine.

But the key to this now lies in the speed of training Ukrainian tank crews and delivering tanks to Ukraine. The quantity of tanks to be delivered is also decisive.

News about the Ukraine war: air raids and attacks in southern Ukraine

Meanwhile, air alarms were triggered again in large parts of Ukraine on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, explosions could be heard in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk – possibly due to the use of anti-aircraft defenses. The regional military administrator Vitali Kim wrote on Telegram that there are new waves of Russian combat drones made in Iran.

Also in the Kherson region there was a Russian attack on Wednesday (January 25), in which civilians were injured and killed. Russian troops had launched an attack on the town of Beryslav, the news forum reports ukrinform.net.

“In the middle of the day, the Russians made a targeted attack on a busy place. Enemy shells hit a grocery store where people were. Two people were killed by Russian shelling,” the military administration of the Kherson region said on Telegram. The administration also stated that three people were injured in the attack and required medical attention. (talk to dpa)